A fresh pre-determination hearing into Aberdeen FC's proposals for a new stadium is due to be held.

The club put plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, on hold in October.

Aberdeen City Council is due to rule on the plans on 29 January. The pre-determination stadium hearing is due to get under way at Aberdeen Town House on Wednesday morning.

The club says the new stadium is vital for its future.

It has been claimed the stadium and training ground would create more than 400 jobs and bring millions of pounds into the local economy.

However objectors want Aberdeen FC to look elsewhere.

They have raised issues including traffic concerns.