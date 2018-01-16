Image copyright Google

A police probe into a man being left badly injured after a work's night out in Aberdeen has found no evidence of any criminality.

Greg Houghton, 25, was found with serious head injuries on 23 December.

He had been with a group of 10 men in the Skene Terrace area when last seen, all of whom have now been traced.

Police Scotland said no evidence of criminality was established, but that officers would "continue to act on any information provided".