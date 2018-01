Image copyright Police Scotland

The search for a 90-year-old man missing in Aberdeenshire has intensified.

William Ritchie - known as Bill - was last seen on Friday by neighbours in the West Road area of Fraserburgh.

Police said a dog unit would be carrying out a search along the 11-mile stretch of the old railway line from Fraserburgh to Strichen. Posters are also being distributed in Fraserburgh.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short, grey hair.

Insp Kevin Goldie said: "Another night has passed without anyone seeing or hearing from Bill which means our concerns for him are growing.

"Bill has been known to be a keen walker. On occasions he has been known to walk as far as Memsie and Strichen but has been keeping closer to home recently."