Child injured in Aberdeen school 'wall incident'
A child has been injured after an incident involving a playground wall at a school in Aberdeen.
It happened at St Joseph's Primary School in Queen's Road at about 09:00. It is though something fell from the wall.
An 11-year-old boy was hurt but his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where relatives are with him.
A cordon has been put in place and fire crews have been making the area safe.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to a report of an injured child at St Joseph's Primary School.
"The 11-year-old boy was injured in the playground of the school.
"Officers will be liaising with Aberdeen City Council and the Health and Safety Executive regarding the incident."