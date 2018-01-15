Image caption Nick Nairn was attacked in December

A man who attacked celebrity chef Nick Nairn in Aberdeen has been fined.

The 58-year-old chef - known from the BBC's Ready Steady Cook and Landward - was punched in Union Street last month.

Scott Smith, 35, was charged after Mr Nairn and police appealed for witnesses, and he admitted assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he was fined £900.

The chef had been taken to hospital and said at the time: "I am fine - I look a fright."

Mr Nairn sustained facial injuries during the incident in the early hours of the morning.