Two men treated after fire breaks out in Ellon home
- 15 January 2018
Two men have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a property in Ellon.
Emergency services were called to the property in the town's Station Road at about 19:30 on Sunday.
The fire, which broke out in the first-floor living room, was described as "well developed".
The two men were treated by ambulance crews.