Burning of the Clavie event held in Burghead
The annual Burning of the Clavie event has been held at Burghead in Moray.
The event - which dates back to at least the 1750s - sees the clavie, which is a half-cask filled with wood shavings and tar, set alight.
The elected Clavie King and his helpers parade the burning barrel through the streets before it becomes a fire beacon on a nearby hill.
Getting of a piece of the clavie is said to bring good luck for the year.
