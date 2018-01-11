Image copyright St Cyrus National Nature Reserve/SNH Image caption A Sloanes viperfish was among the deep-living animals found at St Cyrus

Conservation volunteers were surprised to find a menagerie of deep sea fish washed up on an Aberdeenshire beach.

The creatures included a fangtooth and a species of dragon fish called a Sloanes viperfish.

Jobrul Chamberlain and Bob Fitzpatrick found the animals at St Cyrus National Nature Reserve, a large area of protected coastline south of Aberdeen managed by Scottish Natural Heritage.

Image copyright St Cyrus National Nature Reserve/SNH Image caption An impressive fangtooth was also found

The fish were shown to the site's manager Therese Alampo who, along with the two conservation volunteers, were intrigued by how the rarely -seen, deep-living fish ended up on the beach.

It later turned out that a deep sea fish researcher had caught the animals off Shetland and took them home to show his children while on a visit to St Cyrus.

The tide swept the collection of creatures out to sea before washing them ashore again later.

Image copyright St Cyrus National Nature Reserve/SNH Image caption The fish were caught off Shetland

All images are copyrighted to St Cyrus National Nature Reserve/Scottish Natural Heritage.