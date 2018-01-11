Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Norman Woods was told his actions could have caused serious injury

A man has been jailed for six months after admitting setting off fireworks in a culpable and reckless manner.

Norman Wood, 48, admitted his involvement in the incident outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, Orkney, at the end of December.

Police Scotland's Orkney area commander Ch Insp Matt Webb said it had been "entirely reckless", and it was lucky no-one was hurt.

Wood was sentenced at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Ch Insp Webb said: "Norman Wood's actions were entirely reckless and it is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result.

"Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous when not used safely and the consequences of his behaviour could have been far more severe.

"My message is simple - we will not tolerate the misuse of fireworks and will take action against anyone who sets them off in a reckless manner."

He added: "I'm grateful for the support of the public, which helped lead to Norman Wood's conviction."