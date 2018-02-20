Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Sean Morton admitted the offences

A former Moray councillor who admitted indecent child image offences has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Sean Morton, 36, who was the Scottish Labour councillor for Fochabers and Lhanbryde, previously admitted two charges at Elgin Sheriff Court.

One involved indecent images of children while the other concerned extreme pornography.

He was given a community payback order which includes 140 hours of unpaid work within nine months.

Morton received a three-year supervision order, and has also been placed on the sex offenders register.

Labour previously said Morton was no longer a party member.

The offences happened in 2013.

He had first appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Christmas Eve in 2016.