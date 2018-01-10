NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Methlick School closes after heating oil theft

  • 10 January 2018

An Aberdeenshire primary school has been forced to close after its heating oil was stolen from the fuel tank.

The incident was discovered at Methlick School on Wednesday morning.

Aberdeenshire Council said it was hoped the school would re-open on Thursday.

Police Scotland has been informed of the incident.