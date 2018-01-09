Woman hit by van in Stonehaven car park
- 9 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a van in Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened at about 16:30 in the town's Market Square car park.
Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.