Woman faces Fraserburgh assault and robbery charge

  • 9 January 2018
Image caption The robbery happened at a property in Gray Street

A woman has appeared in court charged with assault and robbery in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened in the Aberdeenshire town's Gray Street in the early hours of Sunday.

The 44-year-old woman appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with assault and robbery.

She made no plea and was remanded in custody.

