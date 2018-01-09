Woman faces Fraserburgh assault and robbery charge
- 9 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has appeared in court charged with assault and robbery in Fraserburgh.
The incident happened in the Aberdeenshire town's Gray Street in the early hours of Sunday.
The 44-year-old woman appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with assault and robbery.
She made no plea and was remanded in custody.