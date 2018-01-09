An Aberdeen businessman who sued a law firm for £160m has settled the dispute for a significant but undisclosed sum.

Robert Kidd sold a stake in ITS Tubular Solutions in 2009.

He took Burness Paull - created by the merger of Burness with Paull and Williamsons - to Edinburgh's Court of Session, claiming he suffered financial losses as a result of advice given.

The court was told that the parties in the case had come to a confidential agreement.

Mr Kidd's advocate Andrew Smith QC told Lord Tyre: "The case has now settled. The terms of the settlement are confidential. However, the sums involved are significant."

Paull and Williamsons had acted for Mr Kidd in the sale of his share of ITS Tubular Solutions to American private equity firm Lime Rock Partners.

In an earlier judgement, Lord Tyre agreed the law firm had breached its duty to Mr Kidd because a former partner at the firm had been acting for Lime Rock.

However, Lord Tyre dismissed claims that the lawyers involved in the sale had acted fraudulently.