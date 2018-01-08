First Aberdeen drivers to be balloted over new terms and conditions
First Aberdeen bus drivers will be balloted this week on new terms and conditions proposed by the company.
Unite the union said it would consult its members on Thursday and announce the results on Friday.
First Group said it was "crucial" the company revised its operational costs in order to make the business sustainable in the future.
BBC Scotland understands some drivers are unhappy at the proposals, which include changes to pay and breaks.