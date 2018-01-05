Image caption Alan Cowie was found dead at the property in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen

A 52-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Aberdeen.

Alan Cowie, 65, was found at his home in Alexander Terrace, in the city's Tillydrone area, at about 10:00 on Wednesday.

Sharyn Massie, also known as Sharyn Stewart, from Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court on petition.

She also faces charges of attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

She made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Massie was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

In a statement, Mr Cowie's family said: "As a family we have been left shocked and saddened by Alan's sudden death.

"We would ask for privacy at this difficult time as we try to come to terms with our loss."