Ride-hailing firm Uber has been granted permission to operate in Aberdeen.

Uber confirmed that a licence had been granted but said there was not currently a launch date set for the service.

The controversial taxi firm was deemed unfit to operate by Transport for London and is appealing the decision to remove its licence with similar action being taken in York.

It also currently operates in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Uber is a cashless service where users book taxis through a smartphone app and are picked up based on their GPS location.

The decision to grant the Aberdeen licence was made by council officers through delegated powers due to there being no objections. Councillors were not involved in the decision.

Aberdeen City Council said drivers would have to abide by the city's licensing conditions like all other drivers.

'Game-changer'

Uber coming to the city has divided opinion with some locals looking forward to the ease of the service but others preferring more traditional alternatives.

Another said: "There's enough traffic in Aberdeen as it is. I also feel it would be unfair on existing taxi drivers who go through vigorous tests to operate in Aberdeen - they lost their licence in London."

Other locals have described it as a game-changer as it will help to cut waiting times for taxis.

An Uber spokesman believes that the firm will benefit drivers, customers and improve competition in the city.

He said: "We're really pleased about being granted a licence in Aberdeen.

"Passengers tell us they love being able to book a reliable ride at the touch of a button, pay without cash and track their car on their phone.

"Furthermore, tens of thousands of licensed private hire drivers across the country have partnered with us because with Uber they can choose if, when and where they drive."