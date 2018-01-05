A second teenager has been charged in connection with a number of shed fires in Aberdeen.

Fire crews dealt with a spate of fires in the Danestone area of the city between 29 December and 3 January.

In total, six incidents were reported to police at Laurel Avenue, Brander Place, Whitestripes Drive, Whitestripes Path and Fairview Drive.

Police said two 14-year old boys were now being reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.