Murder inquiry following man's death in Aberdeen

  • 4 January 2018
Alexander Terrace Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was found at a property in Alexander Terrace

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man's body was found at a property in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Alexander Terrace, in the Tillydrone area of the city, at about 10:00 on Wednesday.

A woman was detained on Wednesday night to assist police with their inquiries.

Det Insp Gary Winter said it was a "contained, isolated incident" and "at no point was there any threat to the wider public".

He added: "Officers will remain at the scene throughout today to carry out further enquiries and I would like to thank people living in the vicinity for their patience while this is done."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers.

