Shell has been ordered to improve safety procedures at the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) issued an improvement notice after the company failed to put measures in place to maintain emergency shutdown valves.

HSE said Shell did not put in place arrangements for the valves to be kept in effective working order.

Shell said it was working to address the issue. HSE has given it until the end of next month to complete the work.