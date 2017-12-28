NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three people in hospital after two-car crash in Shetland

  • 28 December 2017
The accident happened on the A970 between Quarff and Cunningsburgh Image copyright Google
Three people have been taken to the Gilbert Bain hospital in Lerwick following a two-car crash in Shetland.

The accident happened on the A970 between Quarff and Cunningsburgh just before 17:00.

The road was partly blocked but has since reopened.

