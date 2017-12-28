Woman hurt in multiple-vehicle crash on B9170
- 28 December 2017
A woman has been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.
One car went on fire after the accident on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Inverurie road at Barra Castle at about 14:30.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a woman believed to be in her 50s was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Fire and police crews were also called to the scene.