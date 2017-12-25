Image copyright Google Image caption Greg Houghton approached drivers at the junction of Rosemount Terrace and Skene Street

A man badly injured after a work's night out is now out of an induced coma, his family has said.

Greg Houghton was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being found with serious head injuries.

His mother Michelle Houghton posted on Facebook to say the 25-year-old is now recovering in hospital.

"They've got Greg on the road to recovery. There's no words to express how grateful we are," she said.

Mr Houghton walked into a shop in Aberdeen's Rosemount area at around 08:30 on Saturday morning.

He was last seen at the city's Vogue nightclub around 02:30.

'Relief'

His mother added: "He is still very dazed and confused and obviously very weak. It's going to be a slow healing process.

"After so much uncertainty the relief to actually write this is unimaginable."

Police are trying to find out how Mr Houghton came to be injured.

Officers want to speak to motorists he approached on Rosemount Viaduct, near the junction with Skene Street.

Mr Houghton is 5ft 10in tall and of average build. He has a full beard and his hair is shaved short at the sides and longer on top.

He was wearing a red checked shirt and blue jeans.