Man arrested after Nick Nairn assault
- 23 December 2017
A man has been arrested by police following an incident in Aberdeen involving the television chef Nick Nairn.
The 35-year-old has been charged with assault.
Mr Nairn sustained facial injuries during the incident in the early hours of Friday on Union Street.
Police have renewed an appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to them to come forward.