Image copyright Banffshire Advertiser Image caption David 'Parro' Findlay decided he wanted to coach young footballers

A respected football coach has died after his car got stuck in wintry conditions in Moray.

Buckie Thistle FC youth coach David 'Parro' Findlay, 53, died on Sunday while trying to free his car on an unclassified road near Aberlour.

It was unclear if he slipped and hit his head or became unwell.

The club's director of football Graeme Tallis led tributes, saying Mr Findlay was dedicated and kind, and would be "sadly missed".

Many paid tribute on social media, with several describing him as a "gentleman".

Mr Tallis told the BBC Scotland news website: "I started with Parro when we were both 16 at Buckie Rovers. He found he wanted to go into coaching, and look after the youth coaching - boys, girls, disability, everything.

"He was Buckie Thistle through and through, his heart was Buckie Thistle, and he brought a lot of young players through.

"He was taking on the youth development role and three weeks ago became the under 20s manager.

"You do not realise how much someone does - for the whole community - until they leave."

'Infectious personality'

Mr Tallis added: "I spoke to his wife and so to say Buckie Thistle was there for them.

"His car had got stuck on a road around Aberlour and he had got out to try and free it.

"He will be very sadly missed."

Buckie Thistle FC manager Graeme Stewart added: "Football is a bit irrelevant at times like this and our thoughts are with his family.

"Everyone knew Parro, he was very bubbly with an infectious personality.

"I saw him on Saturday, he was shouting about an offside. We are all trying to get our heads around it. He's a massive loss."

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.