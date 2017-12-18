Aberdeen FC is to create a new company to deliver the controversial Kingsford stadium project.

The wholly-owned subsidiary, to be led by Dons executive vice chairman George Yule, was announced to shareholders at the club's AGM on Monday.

Former chief executive Dave Cormack was unanimously voted onto the Pittodrie board.

A fresh consultation on the stadium plans closed last week and a public hearing will be held in January.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne told the meeting he hoped the stadium would be operational by the 2021-22 season.

The club has commissioned economic analysis which suggests the £50m stadium and training ground would create more than 400 jobs and bring millions of pounds into the local economy.

But the plan is opposed by the No Kingsford Stadium group who claim the benefits have been exaggerated and that the site is unsuitable for such a development.