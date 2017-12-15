Orkney ferries hit by industrial action

The RMT union has announced industrial action by its members working for Orkney Ferries.

From 3 January, they will take part in a work to rule.

The union claimed its members in Orkney have seen their income fall behind the average for ferry workers in the UK.

Orkney Islands Council, which runs the service, has previously said their ability to address pay issues is dependent on the settlement from the Scottish Government.

Measures being taken as part of the work to rule include strictly working to their job description and declining to work overtime.