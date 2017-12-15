One person has been seriously injured and several children have been hurt after a school bus, lorry and car crashed on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The accident happened on the South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge at about 07:45.

There were 13 children on the bus and none suffered any serious injuries.

BBC Scotland understands the bus involved was carrying pupils from Lathallan private school in Johnshaven.

The drivers of the lorry and the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

They were not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The road - and nearby Milltimber Brae - are expected to be closed for some time as investigations are carried out.