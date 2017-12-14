Massive crane arrives for Aberdeen offshore wind farm work
- 14 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A massive floating crane has arrived in Peterhead ahead of work on the construction of wind turbines off Aberdeen.
The 11 turbines will make up the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off Aberdeen.
Energy firm Vattenfall is behind the project.
The 25,000-tonne Asian Hercules III arrived ahead of work involving suction bucket foundations involved in the construction.