Massive crane arrives for Aberdeen offshore wind farm work

  • 14 December 2017
Crane in Peterhead Image copyright TVP

A massive floating crane has arrived in Peterhead ahead of work on the construction of wind turbines off Aberdeen.

The 11 turbines will make up the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off Aberdeen.

Energy firm Vattenfall is behind the project.

The 25,000-tonne Asian Hercules III arrived ahead of work involving suction bucket foundations involved in the construction.

Image copyright Vattenfall
Image caption Large parts called suction bucket jacket foundations are involved in the construction

