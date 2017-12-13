Image copyright David Rout

About 40 firefighters have tackled what has been described as a large fire at a primary school in Aberdeenshire in the early hours of the morning.

Six pumps and a control unit were sent to the scene at Meldrum Primary in Oldmeldrum at about 03:00.

It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

The school will be closed to pupils and staff on Wednesday. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.