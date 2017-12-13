Deal agreed in EU fishing talks

Image copyright Getty Images

A deal has been reached over fishing quotas in EU waters, with increases for North Sea cod, haddock and monkfish.

Following negotiations in Brussels, member states agreed limits on 53 stocks.

Two thirds of fish in the North Sea and Atlantic fisheries will be subject to sustainable catch limits next year.

The UK government welcomed the deal while the Scottish Fishermen's Federation said it was waiting to study the detail.

The negotiations are likely to be some of the last before Britain leaves the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the deal would give UK boats fishing opportunities worth more than £750m in total.

Increased quotas include:

North Sea: cod +10%, haddock +23% and monkfish +20%.

Irish Sea: cod +377% and haddock +55%.

Eastern Channel: sole +25% and skates and rays +20%

Bristol Channel: plaice +49% and sole +9%

Stocks of both cod and haddock are now accredited as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council.

Challenges remain in some areas, however, with tight limits imposed in the Celtic Sea to allow the recovery of haddock and megrim.