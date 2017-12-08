Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Aleksejus Zarskus died after the attack

Two men convicted of a "ferocious" murder in Aberdeen have been jailed for a minimum total of 27 years.

Aleksejus Zarskus, 42, never recovered from the attack and died in hospital after the incident in King Street on Sunday 15 January.

Janis Karajevs and Tomas Gulbinavicius were found guilty of murder.

They were both jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh, with minimum terms of 14 and 13 years respectively before they can apply for parole.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Janis Karajevs will serve a minimum of 14 years

Lord Uist said: "You were both convicted by the jury at Aberdeen High Court of the murder.

"In the course of an argument when you were all drunk, both of you battered him repeatedly on the head and body by punching, kicking and stamping on him, as a result of which he died in hospital from blunt force head trauma.

"After you had assaulted him you did nothing to seek medical help for him and failed to answer the door to the police, who had to force entry to the house.

"Mr Zarskus lost his life as a result of what was obviously a ferocious attack by both of you."

Det Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland, described it as a "brutal, senseless murder".

The family of Mr Zarskus said in a statement after his death: "Aleksejus was a much-loved twin brother and a cherished son and family member."