A North Sea platform is now being fully downmanned as Storm Caroline approaches.

CNR International initially said it was taking 69 of 159 crew off Ninian Southern, 75 miles (120km) east of Shetland.

CNR has now said everyone will be taken off the platform by the end of the day. Production has been shut down.

A spokesperson said: "The safety of the personnel on board the platform is of paramount importance."

The firm has been carrying out checks on the platform's "jacket", the steel support frame of the structure.