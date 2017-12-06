Woman, 85, killed in Aberdeen crash named
- 6 December 2017
An 85-year-old woman who died after her car was involved in a crash and then hit a tree has been named.
The accident happened on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen at about 11:50 on Tuesday.
Margaret Davidson, from the Mastrick area, had been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.