An 85-year-old woman who died after her car was involved in a crash and then hit a tree has been named.

The accident happened on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen at about 11:50 on Tuesday.

Margaret Davidson, from the Mastrick area, had been driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.