NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

OAP led to safety after fire in nearby house in Lewick

An elderly woman was led to safety by firefighters in Shetland, following a blaze in a neighbouring property.

Crews were called to a house in North Road in Lerwick just after midnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were sent to the scene.

The fire, which affected the living room and roof space of the property, was put out shortly after 02:30. No-one was injured.

