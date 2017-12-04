Image copyright Ryan Main

Councillors in Moray are meeting to discuss plans to tackle the local authority's budget issues.

Council leader George Alexander has claimed the authority could be "bankrupt" by 2019 without more funds.

The council was one of three identified by the Accounts Commission as being in danger of using up all its cash reserves in the next couple of years.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said councils had been treated very fairly as part of the Scotland budget.

The budget proposals will be discussed in private on Monday afternoon.