A worker has died after falling ill on a North Sea platform.

Marathon Oil said the man, who has not been named, died on Thursday after being airlifted from its Brae Alpha platform and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

In a statement, the company said the evacuation was as a result of illness and not a work-related incident.

It added that relatives of the deceased had been informed and relevant authorities alerted.

In a separate incident, two crew members from the Brae Alpha were taken to hospital on Friday after they reported feeling unwell.

Marathon said test results indicated that one of the men had flu symptoms while the other had "no significant medical symptoms".

Brae Alpha lies about 155 miles (250km) north east of Aberdeen.