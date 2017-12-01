From the section

Eight men have appeared in court accused of a murder in Fraserburgh.

Gary Clampett, 39, died after an incident in Fernie Place in June this year.

The men all deny murdering Mr Clampett by hitting him with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs, poles and a metal bat.

Judge Lady Rae set a trial date for 26 February. The trial is expected to last 20 days.

John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin, 45, David Graham, 46, Barry Martin, 32, James Connor 52, and Dean Leech, 25, all denied murder at the High Court in Glasgow.