Man charged over serious Elgin attack in October
- 1 December 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been charged over a serious attack on a woman in Elgin in October.
The 44-year-old woman was discovered with serious head injuries in the Woodside Terrace area just after 05:00 on 26 October.
She is still receiving treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man from the local area was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.