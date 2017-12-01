NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over serious Elgin attack in October

Police officer talking to driver Image copyright Jasperimage
Image caption Police have been investigating the incident for several weeks

A man has been charged over a serious attack on a woman in Elgin in October.

The 44-year-old woman was discovered with serious head injuries in the Woodside Terrace area just after 05:00 on 26 October.

She is still receiving treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man from the local area was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.

