Man in court following 'The Joker' attack in Aberdeen
- 30 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has appeared in court in connection with an attack in Aberdeen by a man dressed as The Joker from Batman.
A 20-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in an assault in Aberdeen at Langstane Place last month.
Kristian Marr, 24, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with assault to severe injury and permanent impairment.
He made no plea and was released on bail.