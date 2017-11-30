Snow leads to accidents and closed schools in north east Scotland
- 30 November 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Snow and ice is causing problems on roads in the north east and has led to school closures.
There have been a number of minor accidents, including a car ending up on its roof near Catterline in Aberdeenshire.
A number of higher routes are closed completely while there are heavy delays on main routes heading into Aberdeen.
A number of schools in Aberdeenshire have been fully or partially closed with further closures elsewhere.