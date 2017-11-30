NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Snow leads to accidents and closed schools in north east Scotland

Snow on road

Snow and ice is causing problems on roads in the north east and has led to school closures.

There have been a number of minor accidents, including a car ending up on its roof near Catterline in Aberdeenshire.

A number of higher routes are closed completely while there are heavy delays on main routes heading into Aberdeen.

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire have been fully or partially closed with further closures elsewhere.