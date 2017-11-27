Image copyright Science Photo Library

An Aberdeenshire school has been forced to close because of a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

Aberdeenshire Council said Boddam Primary would remain closed on Tuesday but hoped it could reopen on Wednesday morning.

It is believed about 20 of the 120 pupils, and a number of staff, have fallen ill.

Those who have been ill are being asked to stay away until they have been clear of symptoms for 48 hours.

Norovirus facts

No vaccine to protect against norovirus

You cannot develop lasting immunity to the bug and can catch it more than once

Noroviruses can survive for days on any surface

Source: Health Protection Scotland

Meanwhile, Meldrum Academy in Aberdeenshire was also closed on Monday, due to heating problems.