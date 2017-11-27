Image copyright Getty Images

A crackdown on drug dealers taking over homes in the north east of Scotland has been launched by police.

"Cuckooing" is the term used where dealers commandeer homes of vulnerable people in exchange for drugs.

Police Scotland said this can involve criminals travelling from areas such as Liverpool, Sheffield and London.

The force said warning signs for communities to look out for include an unusually high number of vehicles at a property.

The homes can be used for storing or dealing drugs.

'Illegal operation'

Det Con Kirsty Welsh said: "We know from gathering intelligence that one way drug dealers do this is by exploiting persons in the community who are an easy target such as those with substance abuse problems.

"They will look to take over their homes, in the same way the cuckoo bird takes over another bird's nest, to assist with their illegal operation, be it for storing or dealing drugs.

"We are urging residents to be aware of the warning signs that such activity may be happening in their neighbourhood and report any concerns."

She added: "There are a number of potential signs of cuckooing which include the householder having new associates and increased visitors throughout the day and night, an increased number of vehicles outside the property - including taxis or hire cars - and bags of clothing or bedding around their property or other signs that people may be staying at the address."