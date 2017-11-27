Image caption Val McDermid is one of the headliners for 2018

The Granite Noir crime festival will return to Aberdeen in 2018, with headliners including authors Ann Cleeves and Val McDermid.

The first Granite Noir was this year.

As well as Cleeves - who has had Shetland and Vera adapted for television - other big names for 2018 include Christopher Brookmyre, Hugh Fraser and Robert Daws.

Chaired by BBC Scotland's Fiona Stalker, the three-day event will run from 23-25 February.

Organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), Granite Noir will also welcome authors from Scandinavia to talk to audiences about their novels.

'Huge success'

Other events will include film screenings, and workshops for children.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers said: "Aberdeen will be in the grip of Granite Noir in February as we bring our crime fiction festival to venues across the city.

"Our inaugural event earlier this year was a huge success, with multiple sell-out events.

"This year we're bringing more authors and more variety, with something for people of all passions and ages."