Nearly 20 oil workers are being taken off a North Sea platform after it was shut down over problems with power and water supplies.

Operators Taqa said production on the Harding platform was stopped on Tuesday. It blamed a power generation failure and a burst water pipe in the accommodation block.

Of the 72 people on Harding, 19 non-essential crew are being removed.

Harding is situated about 200 miles north east of Aberdeen.

A spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating a problem affecting the power generation on our Harding platform.

"The platform has been shut down as a result since Tuesday.

"In addition, a burst water pipe occurred in the accommodation block on the platform on Thursday evening.

"The welfare of the people on board the installation is our main priority and we are in the process of making arrangements for non-essential crew to be taken off the platform."