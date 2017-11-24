A 73-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in on the B999 in Aberdeenshire.

The accident involving a Ford Fiesta happened at about 17:30 on Thursday on the B999 Tarves to Pitmedden Road at East Newseat of Tolquhon.

Police have appealed for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a car that was travelling towards Tarves at the time of the collision.