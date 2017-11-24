Woman, 73, seriously injured after being hit by car
- 24 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 73-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in on the B999 in Aberdeenshire.
The accident involving a Ford Fiesta happened at about 17:30 on Thursday on the B999 Tarves to Pitmedden Road at East Newseat of Tolquhon.
Police have appealed for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a car that was travelling towards Tarves at the time of the collision.