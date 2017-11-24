From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Riasat Khan claimed he acted in self-defence but was convicted of murder

A man found guilty of murdering a restaurant owner in Aberdeen in 1978 has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.

Riasat Khan, 63, stabbed Kazi Ahmad, 41, at a flat in the city's Rosemount Viaduct before fleeing abroad.

A jury found Kahn, from Cardiff, guilty of murder after a five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 16 years before he can be considered for parole.

Khan was a chef at the Raj Dulal restaurant, owned by Mr Ahmad, in the city's Dee Street.

During his trial, Khan claimed he had stabbed him in self-defence.