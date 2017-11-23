An Aberdeen teacher has been struck from the register after a hearing heard he made lewd comments to pupils.

David McGhee worked as a religious education, history and modern studies teacher at schools including Harlaw Academy.

An earlier General Teaching Council (GTC) hearing heard that he had looked up a colleague's skirt and made racist and lewd comments.

The GTC decided he was unfit to teach and removed him from the register.

He will not be allowed to reapply for two years.

The GTC said in its ruling: "The panel observed that many of the allegations involved a course of conduct of a sexual nature towards female colleagues.

"The conduct also included inappropriate conversations with pupils. One of them had been racist in nature.

"The panel concluded that both the teacher's professional competence and conduct fell significantly short of the standards expected and, therefore, found that he is currently unfit to teach.

"The teacher has the right to appeal to the Court of Session against the decision."

Mr McGhee did not attend the hearing.