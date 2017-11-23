A 15-year-old boy was assessed by paramedics following a flat fire in Moray.

About 20 firefighters were called to Cumming Street in Forres at about 03:30.

It was feared the teenager may have suffered from the effects of breathing in smoke, but he did not need hospital treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped tackle the blaze.