Stranded Malaviya Seven crew to finally head home
- 22 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
The final four crew on board a supply vessel that has been detained at Aberdeen Harbour for more than a year are expected to finally go home on Thursday.
The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year, and again in October, under merchant shipping regulations.
The 24 crew were understood to be owed almost £700,000 in total.
An offer to buy the ship - enough to cover wages - was accepted, and the last four crew will fly back to India.