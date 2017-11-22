Image caption The crew stayed with the boat in a bid to ensure they would be paid

The final four crew on board a supply vessel that has been detained at Aberdeen Harbour for more than a year are expected to finally go home on Thursday.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year, and again in October, under merchant shipping regulations.

The 24 crew were understood to be owed almost £700,000 in total.

An offer to buy the ship - enough to cover wages - was accepted, and the last four crew will fly back to India.